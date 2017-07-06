S.C.’s Dickard named dean of students at Southwestern Seminary

Daniel Dickard, a native South Carolinian, has been named dean of students at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.

Dickard, who has served as the director of student and church connections since 2015, will continue serving churches and will add responsibilities in the area of student life and spiritual formation. He will also teach in the School of Preaching as a teaching fellow.

“My goal as dean of students is to foster spiritual growth as God-called men and women complete their academic training for ministry,” said Dickard. “I desire to see every student succeed spiritually and academically before they launch into Christian service.”

Dickard is currently in the dissertation stage of his Ph.D. in preaching and evangelism. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Christian studies at North Greenville University in 2012 and a master of divinity at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2014.

Dickard and his wife, Cassie, have a son, Conrad, and are expecting a daughter, Kesyd, in July.