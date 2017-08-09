Anderson University and SCBC sponsoring ‘The Call’ conference

Anderson University and the South Carolina Baptist Convention are sponsoring “The Call,” a one-day conference Aug. 26 designed to help high school and college students explore God’s call on their lives to ministry, missions and other vocations.

Clayton King, interim pastor at NewSpring Church, and Matt Rogers, pastor of the Church at Cherrydale, are the keynote speakers for the event. Workshop leaders are Keith Shorter, president of the SCBC and pastor of Mt. Airy Baptist Church, Easley; Jay Hardwick, planning team leader for the SCBC; Mark Aderholt, associate executive director for the SCBC; Evan Dickson, minister to children at Concord Baptist Church, Anderson; and more than 12 AU faculty members.

To register or obtain additional information, contact Michael Duduit, dean of AU’s College of Christian Studies, by phone at 864-328-1809 or email at MDuduit@andersonuniversity.edu.