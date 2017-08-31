How to Help Flood Victims in Texas

Want to help the victims of the Texas floods? Instead of sending water or clothing, director of South Carolina Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Randy Creamer is encouraging churches and individuals in South Carolina to give money or gift cards through the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

“Victims would much rather have a gift card, because it best meets their needs at this time,” Creamer said. “From everything we are hearing from Baptists in Texas, they do not need bottled water.”

CNN had reported a need for underwear, but Creamer indicated that a gift card would serve the purpose better and allow the people in need to get the correct size.

He said churches could collect gift cards and send them to Disaster Relief at the SCBC building in Columbia (190 Stoneridge Dr., Columbia, S.C., 29210), where they will be redirected to Texas Baptists for distribution. “People can also go to the SCBC website [scbaptist.org] and select the ‘Disaster Relief’ tab and give money online,” he said.

Two South Carolina women are in Dallas helping with childcare — Sue Harmon of the convention staff, and Jennifer McJunkin, a member of First Baptist Church of Marietta.

“We learned from the Texas Baptist Ministries childcare leader that they are understaffed in the childcare area as the larger evacuation shelter in Dallas ramps up,” said Creamer.

“We are planning to have a second childcare team assembled soon with plans to travel to Dallas shortly after Labor Day, depending on what Texas leaders want.”