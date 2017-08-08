Nathan McCarthy named CEO of South Carolina Baptist Foundation

Nathan R. McCarthy, a seasoned investments manager whose background includes work as a manufacturing engineer in the aeronautics industry, will be the next president and CEO of the Baptist Foundation of South Carolina.

The Georgia native begins his official duties Aug. 28, succeeding retiring foundation president Barry Edwards. McCarthy will be the foundation’s eighth president.

Since 2010, McCarthy has served the Baptist Foundation of Alabama as senior investment officer, managing an investment portfolio of more than $240 million.

He graduated from Southern Polytechnic State University with a B.S. in industrial engineering. His early career included work with Lockheed Martin as an aeronautical/manufacturing engineer and with Merrill Lynch as a financial advisor in the company’s global wealth management division.

“Nathan’s unique experience in engineering and investments lend well to understanding the processes and investment needs of a foundation ministry,” past foundation board member and search committee chairman Tom Cothran said. “But more importantly, Nathan’s warm, approachable temperament, his superb communication skills, and his obvious passion for helping Christians experience legacy stewardship is contagious.”

McCarthy said he is “excited and humbled to have the privilege” of leading the foundation.

“This foundation has a great history and reputation, and God’s hand is on this team,” he said. “The Holy Spirit is going to lead this team as we continue to reach, teach and touch Christ’s church through our mission.

“I’m looking forward to working with this team in making a strong impact to unleash generosity within the churches of South Carolina.”

McCarthy is pursuing a master of divinity degree in biblical studies from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He has been serving as a deacon and teacher at First Baptist Church of Montgomery.

Foundation board chairman Tom Capps said the search committee prayed to “be attuned to God’s leading” in finding the foundation’s next president. “Without a doubt, our committee knew that Nathan McCarthy possessed the professional background, and, more importantly, the spiritual maturity and wisdom, to lead the foundation to a God-directed future.”

McCarthy will be moving to Chapin with his wife, Caron, and four children, daughter Alli (9) and three sons, Warner (6), Micah (5) and Levi (2).

The Baptist Foundation of South Carolina, which began ministry in 1950, is an institution of the South Carolina Baptist Convention that promotes and encourages legacy planning ministry, provides investment management services for ministries, and promotes stewardship of endowment and capital resources for kingdom growth.

For more information, visit www.baptistfoundationsc.org or call 803-227-6193.