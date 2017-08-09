Obituary: E. Faye Garrett

E. Faye Garrett, of Cayce, and widow of the late Lawrence Garrett, who served as pastor in South Carolina, died July 3, 2017.

Born in Piedmont, she attended Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C. In addition to serving as a pastor’s wife and the mother of two daughters, she worked at Winn Dixie, Sears, and as secretary for Colleton Baptist Association. Through the years, she pursued her passion for church music wherever her husband served as pastor. She served as music director for several Baptist associations and churches in Georgia and South Carolina. She was a member of the Committee on Committees for the South Carolina Baptist Convention and was treasurer for the South Carolina Pastors’ Wives fellowship. She was also active in leading GAs, YWAs, and RAs. She enjoyed working with literacy, English-as-a-Second-Language, and with migrants and their families.

Survivors include two daughters, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.