Obituary: Marion Hare

Marion H. Hare, 87, of Greenville, died July 10, 2017.

A native of Jacksonville, Fla., he was a graduate of Stetson University in Deland, Fla., and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky. Furman University awarded him an honorary doctor of divinity degree in 1986.

He served as pastor of Welcome Baptist Church, Anderson, and was a professor of Bible at Anderson University before moving to Greenville in 1961, when he was called as pastor of Augusta Road Baptist Church. Following his retirement in 1994, he also served several churches as interim pastor, and later accepted the pastorate at East Park Baptist Church, Greenville. Augusta Road Baptist Church named him pastor emeritus.

He served on several boards and agencies of the Southern Baptist Convention and was a trustee of Anderson University and The Baptist Courier.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Wilma Moore Hare, four children, 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.