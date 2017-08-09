Obituary: Vernon Fash

Vernon L. Fash, 86, of Wilmington, N.C., died June 29, 2017.

He grew up in Charleston and joined the U.S. Coast Guard at age 17. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He served as pastor of churches in Texas, Pelzer and Williamston, and served as a chaplain in the U.S. Army Reserve and later as a U.S. Air Force chaplain. After retiring from the Air Force, he served as a chaplain for the International Seamen’s Center at the Port of Wilmington, N.C., and as interim pastor and supply pastor in the Wilmington area.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Byrd Mangum Fash, and two sons.