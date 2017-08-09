State CP giving nearly $900,000 behind budget

At 2017’s midpoint, Cooperative Program gifts received by the South Carolina Baptist Convention trailed budgeted needs by $892,700.

Through June, churches forwarded $13,357,299 to the SCBC, which is 6.26 percent short of budgeted needs, according to Pam Carroll, chief financial officer for the state convention. (Through the same period last year, giving trailed budgeted needs by 3.83 percent.)

From 2007 to 2016, Cooperative Program giving from churches to the SCBC declined from $33.48 million to $27.56 million. Since 2012, income has fallen short of budgeted needs every year except one.

SCBC Executive Board planners have announced they will present a reduced budget of $28 million for 2018 at this year’s annual meeting in November.