Upstate couple donates $1 million to NGU for scholarships

North Greenville University president Gene Fant Jr. announced July 18 a $1 million gift commitment made by T. Walter and Christine Brashier of Travelers Rest to support scholarships for the graduate school.

The scholarship program will be known as the Martin Timothy Brashier Graduate Scholars program. It has been created to provide scholarships to residents of Greenville County or previous graduates of NGU pursuing post-baccalaureate programs in business, education and ministry.

The Brashier gift will be available immediately for cash scholarships to assist with fall 2017 enrollment.

“This is a major act of generosity that can impact the university’s budget positively for the current year to help us spur graduate enrollment,” said Fant. “We all know that scholarships make it possible for students to attend college and assist working adults in continuing their education. This is our hope with the Martin Timothy Brashier Graduate Scholars program.”

The Brashiers have been long-time supporters of NGU. The Martin Timothy Brashier Graduate Scholars program is named in memory of the Brashiers’ son, who passed away in 2012.

Tim Brashier was a 1976 North Greenville alumnus and was active in the family businesses, developing residential real estate and running an aviation servicing company. His parents remember him as someone with a great sense of humor and a friendly person who had many friends. He loved God and his church (Berea First Baptist).

“Life for Tim was never about Tim; it was about giving to others,” said his mother. “He was one of those who would give you the shirt off his back. He realized there was more to life than just taking.”

For information on NGU’s graduate programs, scholarship guidelines, and online scholarship application form, visit www.ngu.edu.