Authors of new books have S.C. Baptist connections

Two books have recently been released by authors who have South Carolina Baptist connections.

Brian Saxon, pastor of Second Baptist Church of Lancaster, and Kimberly Sowell, president of Kingdom Heart Ministries for women, have co-written “One Life, Two Paths: Life Lessons from a Fallen King.” The book is an interactive Bible study based on the life of King Saul and is published by Hope Publishers. To obtain more information or to order, visit HopePublishers.com.

Frank Page, former pastor of Taylors First Baptist Church and current president and CEO of the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention, has written a book specifically for churches and search committees looking for a new pastor. “Looking for a New Pastor: Ten Questions Every Church Should Ask” is published by Broadman and Holman and can be purchased through LifeWay Christian Stores or online.