Charleston Southern University issues mandatory evacuation in advance of Hurricane Irma

With Hurricane Irma potentially headed for the South Carolina coast, Charleston Southern University announced Wednesday on its Facebook page a mandatory evacuation for students, including those living in the Wingate Hotel, by noon Friday, Sept. 8. The campus will close at 9 p.m. Thursday, and all sports events and campus visits will be cancelled until further notice.

Michael Bryant, vice president at CSU, stated, “We continue to monitor the hurricane and make updates as necessary. North Greenville University will house nine international students on campus. We are grateful for their concern for our students. Our football team will stay at a hotel in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, and NGU will allow the team to use their football field for practice. We have also had churches offer assistance to students who may need housing.”

LaVerne Howell, director of communications for North Greenville University, said, “We just informed our students in the lowcountry (coastal areas of South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida) that if their families have to evacuate, we will provide shelter here on our campus on a first-come, first-served basis at no charge. Meals will be provided by ARAMARK, our dining service. The Office of Student Life is working with ARAMARK regarding possible meal costs,” he said.