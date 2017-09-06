Obituary: David White Jr.

David Franklin White Jr., of Anderson, died July 12, 2017.

He grew up in Richmond, Va., and earned degrees from the University of Richmond, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Johns Hopkins University. From 1957-1966, he served as a professor of philosophy and religion at the University of Richmond. In 1966, he accepted a similar position at Clemson University.

While teaching at Clemson, he served several churches in the Upstate as interim pastor, including First Baptist of Westminster and Beaverdam Baptist in Fairplay. He returned to Richmond in 1978, where he continued to serve as a pastor and adjunct professor. In 2013, he and his wife returned to South Carolina, spending his last years with his family in Anderson.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mary Jacquelyn Stone White, six children, 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson.