Obituary: Ray Ridgeway Jr.

Ray Ridgeway Jr., 73, of Anderson, died July 23, 2017.

He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. For 35 years, he pastored churches in Kentucky, Tennessee and South Carolina. He served for the last 13 years as a hospice chaplain.

He was active in missions to Russia, making 26 trips there to teach pastoral students and volunteer in orphanages and church planting. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Judy Norman Ridgeway, two children and five grandchildren.