Panel to explore S.C. Baptists’ history in missions, education

An Oct. 8 panel discussion in Columbia will explore the history of South Carolina Baptists’ efforts in missions and education.

The free event, sponsored by the History Committee of the South Carolina Baptist Convention and Charleston Southern University, will feature a panel of Baptist pastors and historians. The event will be held from 4 to 5:45 p.m. in Ellis Hall at Columbia First Baptist Church.

“The panel will explore key leaders and events that have shaped South Carolina Baptists’ missionary and educational efforts since the state convention’s founding at First Baptist Church of Columbia in December 1821,” said Michael Bryant, executive vice president at Charleston Southern University and moderator for the event.

“In 2021, South Carolina Baptists will commemorate their 200th anniversary. The panelists will show that believers today have much to learn from the successes and failures of South Carolina Baptists in the past. My hope is that all who attend will gain practical insights for serving God more faithfully in the present.”

Panelists will include Peter Beck, professor of Christian studies at Charleston Southern University; Carlisle Driggers, retired SCBC executive director-treasurer; Rudy Gray, editor of The Baptist Courier; Mike Hamlet, pastor of North Spartanburg First Baptist Church; and Josh Powell, pastor of Lake Murray Baptist Church.

The event is open to the public. For more information, contact Bryant by email at mbryant@csuniv.edu.