SCBC president appoints 2018 Committee on Committees

Keith Shorter, president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, has announced 15 appointments to the SCBC’s Committee on Committees for 2018.

The Committee on Committees nominates members to the SCBC’s standing committees and any other special committees authorized by the convention.

Appointees include:

Duane Green, Crosspoint Church, Clemson

Eddie Leopard, Fairview Baptist Church, Greer

Johnny Rumbough, Riverland Hills Baptist Church, Irmo

John Sorrels, Crosspoint Baptist Church, Sumter

Greg Batchelor, Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church, Florence

Ken Hughes, Lakeview Baptist Church, Hartsville

John Alexander, Bethany Baptist Church, McCormick

Dale McCoig, Clearmont Baptist Church, Westminster

K.J. Shorter, Rosemont Baptist Church, Waterloo

Troy Harrison, Siloam Baptist Church, Easley

Donnie Creamer, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Williamston

John Corder, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Elgin

Reginald Byrden, Grace Fellowship of Columbia, Irmo

Alex Sands, Kingdom Life Church, Mauldin

Craig Tuck, Centerpoint Church, North Charleston