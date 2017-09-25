SCBC president appoints 2018 Committee on Committees

Keith Shorter, president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, has announced 15 appointments to the SCBC’s Committee on Committees for 2018.
The Committee on Committees nominates members to the SCBC’s standing committees and any other special committees authorized by the convention.
Appointees include:
Duane Green, Crosspoint Church, Clemson
Eddie Leopard, Fairview Baptist Church, Greer
Johnny Rumbough, Riverland Hills Baptist Church, Irmo
John Sorrels, Crosspoint Baptist Church, Sumter
Greg Batchelor, Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church, Florence
Ken Hughes, Lakeview Baptist Church, Hartsville
John Alexander, Bethany Baptist Church, McCormick
Dale McCoig, Clearmont Baptist Church, Westminster
K.J. Shorter, Rosemont Baptist Church, Waterloo
Troy Harrison, Siloam Baptist Church, Easley
Donnie Creamer, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Williamston
John Corder, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Elgin
Reginald Byrden, Grace Fellowship of Columbia, Irmo
Alex Sands, Kingdom Life Church, Mauldin
Craig Tuck, Centerpoint Church, North Charleston
