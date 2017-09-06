Southeastern awards degrees to S.C. seminarians

South Carolina students recently received advanced degrees from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Doctor of education: Donald Paul Sapp of Dillon.

Master of arts in Christian studies: Jeremy Lawson Tamer of Travelers Rest.

Master of arts in biblical counseling: Jeremy Daniel Walters of Hardeeville.

Master of arts in Christian education: Ashley Lynn Faulkenberry of Rock Hill.

Master of divinity with Christian ministry: Michael Davis Fox of Greenville; Joshua Kelly Gibson of Easley; Joseph Kiah Graves of Boiling Springs; Kyle Douglas Huntsinger of Woodruff; Jeffrey Matthew McCrary of Elloree; James Kirk Morris of Tigerville; Mitchell A. Williams of Spartanburg; Jonathan David Wilson of Greer; Zachary Edward Whitt of Spartanburg.

Master of divinity with international church planting: David Cox of Greenville.

Master of divinity with missiology: Meredith Lynn Cook of Greer.

Master of divinity with pastoral ministry: Norman Willard Wilson of Cayce.

Master of theology: Philip Hugh Beasley of Hartsville; Jeremy Kyle Bell of Anderson; Carl Ronald Morris II of Clemson; Kevin Dean Phillips of Sumter; Steven Nicholas McClellan of Easley.