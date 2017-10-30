30-plus profess Christ at NGU chapel service

North Greenville University reported that more than 30 students professed Jesus as savior at the school’s first chapel service on Aug. 23.

Clayton King, teaching pastor at NewSpring Church, preached at the service, which also served as the initial session of the university’s “Ignite” conference. In 2014, King relocated his Crossroads Worldwide ministry from North Carolina to the campus of Anderson University.

NGU officials also reported that 144 young people received Christ during the school’s summer Fuge camps. More than 325 churches were represented among the 7,800 summer campers.