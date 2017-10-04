Greenwood pastor will be SCBC president-elect nominee

Bryant Sims, pastor of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Greenwood for the last 14 years, will be nominated for the office of president-elect of the South Carolina Baptist Convention at the SCBC annual meeting Nov. 7-8 at Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia.

David Little, director of missions for Lakelands Baptist Association, told The Courier he will nominate Sims, who he says “understands South Carolina Baptists and the issues and challenges facing the church in our day better than most.”

The president-elect serves a one-year term before assuming the office of president of the state convention the following year.

Sims is SCBC first vice president and previously served as second vice president. He also serves on the state convention’s Nominations Committee and is a past trustee of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home.

Little described Sims as a “mission-minded pastor” who has led his church to participate in missions around the world, including trips to China and Honduras, as well as at home in Tennessee and Kentucky. Sims recently led his church to become involved in a church-planting movement in Boston.

Sims comes from “a long family line of Baptist pastors” and is well respected by his peers, Little said. “I fully believe he is more than prepared and ready to lead our convention.”

As The Courier went to press for the October issue, Sims was the only announced nominee for the office of president-elect. Marshall Blalock, pastor of Charleston First Baptist Church, is the current president-elect and will become president at the conclusion of this year’s annual meeting. Keith Shorter, pastor of Mt. Airy Baptist Church in Easley, is serving as this year’s state convention president.