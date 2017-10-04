Obituary: Dock Rabon

Dock S. Rabon, 87, of Aynor, died Aug. 15, 2017.

He was born June 28, 1930, and pastored at Camp Branch, Myrtle Head, Lawndale and New Home, and was the current pastor of Pleasant Union Baptist Church, where he had served for 43 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a retired farmer, and past owner and operator of the Service Farm Supply.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane Graham Rabon, two children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter.