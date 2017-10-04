Obituary: Ray Rogers

C. Ray Rogers, 84, of Florence, died Aug. 14, 2017.

Born in Wilmington, N.C., he was a graduate of Mars Hill College, Wake Forest University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He formerly served Turbeville First Baptist Church in Turbeville and Cottageville Baptist Church near Walterboro.

He and his wife, Joyce, spent 35 years as missionaries with the International Mission Board. He entered Indonesia in February 1964 to spend 26 years serving as evangelist/church planter, mostly on the island of Java. In 1988, he began a Baptist church in Manurea, New Zealand. After leaving New Zealand in 1991, he served as an itinerant missionary for seven years in several countries in Southeast Asia and Central Asia.

After returning to the United States in 1998, he was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Florence until his death.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Joyce Campbell Rogers, a son and two grandsons.