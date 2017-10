Rigba Conner Wolfe, 81, of Columbia, died Aug. 18, 2017.

Born June 5, 1936, he served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He was ordained to the ministry in 1967 and served as a pastor of Beaver Creek Baptist Church and in prison ministry and youth ministry. He was the physical plant director at Columbia International University for 36 years, retiring in 1998.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Ruth Linderholm Wolfe, six children and 16 grandchildren.