Thomas George Daum, 90, of Clinton, died Aug. 10, 2017.

Born Nov. 12, 1926, in Marietta, Ga., he was a graduate of Erskine College and Erskine Seminary. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He pastored churches in Troy, McCormick, Fort Mill, Greenwood, Newberry and Roebuck. After retirement, he worked as an activity therapist at Whitten Center in Clinton.

Survivors include three children and six grandchildren.