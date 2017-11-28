400 make commitments at Lowcountry ‘Go Tell’ crusade

More than 400 people made commitments to Christ at a Lowcountry Go Tell Crusade Oct. 15-18 in Bamberg.

More than 20 churches were involved in the evangelistic effort, which included sharing the gospel with 3,500-plus people, including 1,500 students, said evangelist Rick Gage.

“Response was more than we expected,” said Charlie Lucas, crusade chairman and pastor of Bamberg First Baptist Church. “Responses were made by people you never thought needed, or would make, a change. The bond formed between our area churches was unbelievable.”

The crusade culminated with a baptism service involving multiple pastors and their congregations.