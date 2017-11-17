Deadline nears for 2017 contributions to SCBC

The South Carolina Baptist Convention is advising churches and individuals that the following will count as 2017 contributions:

— Hand-delivered contributions received by the close of business on Dec. 21.

— Electronic contributions with a transaction date on or before Dec. 31.

— Mailed contributions postmarked on or before Dec. 31 and received by Jan. 7.

Online giving is available at www.scbaptist.org/online-giving.

For more information, contact the SCBC accounting group at 803-227-6122 or by email at tracieblackwell@scbaptist.org.