Letter: Spiritual Power of Congregational Singing

Thank you for the “Last Word” column, “The Power of Congregational Singing” (October 2017).

Your words are timely and so needed in our churches. We have focused on the “up front” worship leaders and teams and have forgotten the spiritual power of God’s people singing to glorify God.

I have placed my order for “Sing!” by the Gettys and look forward to reading it and sharing it with others. I recommend other books that speak to this issue: “Reaching Out Without Dumbing Down” and “A Royal Waste of Time,” both by Marva J. Dawn, and the excellent small book by T. David Gordon, “Why Johnny Can’t Sing Hymns.”

Donald L. Bishop

Lexington