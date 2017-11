Samuel William “Bill” Hannon Jr., 76, of Spartanburg, died Sept. 12, 2017.

A native of Rock Hill, he earned a master of divinity degree from Mid Atlantic Bible Institute and pastored churches throughout South Carolina and Georgia.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Sue Shore Hannon, five children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a granddaughter.