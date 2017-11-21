Obituary: Butch Dyar

Michael “Butch” Dyar, 75, of Mauldin, died Aug. 23, 2017.

Born in Hartwell, Ga., he served in the U.S. Army and received a master of divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

In South Carolina, he served as pastor of Great Swamp Baptist Church and Pine Grove Baptist Church No. 1 in Walterboro, and South Aiken Baptist Church in Aiken. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Simpsonville.

Survivors, in addition to his wife of 48 years, Linda Hawkins Dyar, include three children and three grandchildren.