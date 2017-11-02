Obituary: Ernest Carswell

Ernest L. Carswell Jr., 82, long-serving pastor of Taylors First Baptist Church, died Oct. 8, 2017.

He served Taylors for 28 years, from 1972-2000, and was later named pastor emeritus. Under his leadership, the church flourished and was recognized as one of the most mission-minded churches in the Southeast.

“He was an amazing shepherd to his people and faithful kingdom servant to the one who has called him home,” said current Taylors pastor Paul Jimenez.

Carswell was born July 27, 1935, in Americus, Ga. He was offered an appoint­ment to West Point Military Academy but he answered God’s call to ministry. He graduated from Baylor University and Southern Baptist Theological Semi­nary. He earned a doctor­ of ministry degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and was awarded an honorary doctor of divinity degree from Wil­liam Jewell College in Mis­souri.

He was honored by the South Carolina Senate in 1997 and received the Order of The Palmetto in 2000 from Gov. Jim Hodges. Carswell pastored church­es in Kentucky, Georgia and Rock Hill before answering the call to Taylors.

He was prede­ceased by his wife of nearly 50 years, Jerrilyn White Carswell. Survivors include his wife of nine years, Betty Jean Carswell, two sons, and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and stepchildren.