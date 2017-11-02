Obituary: Henry Yarborough Sr.

Henry Samuel Yarborough Sr., 95, of Myrtle Beach, died Sept. 16, 2017.

Born in Woodsdale, N.C., he was a veteran of World War II, having served in the 84th Infantry of the U.S. Army in Europe from 1942-1945, where he earned a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

He was a graduate of Campbell Junior College, Wake Forest College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. During his 68 years of ministry, he served as pastor to churches in both Carolinas, including Good Hope Baptist Church and Jamestown Baptist Church, Conway, where he was pastor for 16 years and later named pastor emeritus.

Survivors include five children, 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Jessiemine M. Yarborough.