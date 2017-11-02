Obituary: Jack Hambrick

Jackson “Jack” Westmoreland Hambrick, 84, of Spartanburg, died Sept. 26, 2017.

Born July 27, 1933, in Spartanburg, he was a graduate of Wofford College and received a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.

He was minister of counseling for First Baptist Church, Columbia, and retired from Baptist Medical Center as head of the ministry department. He started 22 counseling centers in South Carolina during that time.

Prior to his calling to the ministry, he worked for Bagnal Builders and Richtex Brick. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Gaffney.

Survivors include his wife, Norma Watts Hambrick, four stepdaughters and six stepgrandchildren.