Pastors’ Conference precedes SCBC annual meeting

The South Carolina Baptist Pastors’ Conference will convene Monday, Nov. 6, at Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia.

Sessions will begin at 9 a.m. and will conclude when keynote speaker Mac Brunson, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, Fla., delivers his sermon around 8 p.m.

Other speakers will include Gary Hollingsworth, Mike Hamlet, D.J. Horton, Clint Pressley and Herb Reavis. The conference will also feature a panel discussion led by the conference speakers.

The combined choirs of First North Spartanburg and Shandon Baptist churches will lead a time of worship prior to Brunson’s message.

The theme for this year’s Pastors’ Conference is “Renew.” Bruce Price, pastor of Buffalo Baptist Church in Blacksburg, is president.