Ruth Graham, daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, will be the featured speaker Nov. 9 at Connie Maxwell Children’s Home during a “Celebrate New Beginnings” event.

The 7 p.m. program will be held at Connie Maxwell Baptist Church and will include a musical performance by Gene Cotton.

The public is invited, but seating is limited. For information, call 864-942-1434.

Connie Maxwell Children’s Home is celebrating 125 years of ministry during 2017.