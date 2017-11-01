S.C. Baptists to serve Midlands during annual meeting Nov. 7-8

Messengers to the annual meeting of the South Carolina Baptist Convention will gather Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 7-8, at Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia.

Under the theme “Unite,” South Carolina Baptists will meet to celebrate the previous year’s ministries and to conduct business.

As part of the meeting on Tuesday afternoon, state Baptists will serve the city of Columbia in the name of Jesus through “One Day” events. More than 20 interactive community projects will be held between 1:30 and 4 p.m. in locations across the Midlands area.

Projects include hands-on ministry to veterans, law enforcement, truck drivers and local teachers; a children’s event; Bible distributions and community prayer walking; and creating awareness about human trafficking.

Updated meeting and “One Day” information can be found online at www.scbaptist.org/annualmeeting.