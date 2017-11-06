Scholarship fund honors memory of Upstate pastor

A scholarship fund honoring the late Phillip McMinn, a South Carolina pastor and scholar who died in a car accident in 2007, will benefit ministry students at two Upstate Baptist universities.

The Phillip McMinn Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to qualifying students attending Anderson and North Greenville universities, the two institutions where McMinn’s children were educated. The scholarship will provide funds for undergraduate students pursuing a call to full-time ministry and will give priority to children of active Southern Baptist pastors in South Carolina or Georgia.

At the time of his death, McMinn was pastor of South Main Street Baptist Church in Greenwood. In addition to degrees from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Luther Rice Seminary, McMinn earned a Ph.D. from Oxford University.

The scholarship was established by McMinn’s parents, Delano and Willene McMinn, and is being administered by the Baptist Foundation of South Carolina. For more information, or to make a memorial gift to the scholarship fund, call 800-723-7242.