Zion Hill Baptist Church in Spartanburg will sponsor a free seminar Jan. 16 for churches wanting to learn more about beefing up their security protocols.

The Active Shooter and Violence in Church Environments Seminar will be led by personnel from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, said Zion Hill pastor Keith Davis. The event will be held from 6-8 p.m.

To register, call 864-579-2400 or email zionhillus@yahoo.com and indicate the number of individuals who will attend.