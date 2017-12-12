Obituary: Charles L. Hattaway Sr.

Charles Lamar Hattaway Sr., of Florence, died on his 87th birthday, Oct. 11, 2017.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Columbia Bible College, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and Luther Rice Seminary. He pastored numerous South Carolina churches over his 52-year career. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mary Clapp Hattaway, four children, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.