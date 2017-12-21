Obituary: Dan Ray

Dan A. Ray, of Greer, died Nov. 11, 2017.

His service in pastoral ministry spanned more than 60 years and included churches in Arizona, California and two in South Carolina — Sylvia Circle Baptist Church, Rock Hill, and Bethel Baptist Church, Greenville.

He served as director of missions for Beaverdam Baptist Association and director of stewardship and Cooperative Program development for the South Carolina Baptist Convention. He also served North Greenville University as a development officer, and Mauldin First Baptist Church and Greer First Baptist Church as church administrator. In retirement, he served several Baptist churches as interim pastor.

His book, “Laughing with the Reverend,” recalled humorous and inspirational moments from a lifetime of church work.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Martha, four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.