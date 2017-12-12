Obituary: Donald R. Royster

Donald R. Royster, 85, of Orangeburg, died Oct. 31, 2017.

Born in Shelby, N.C., he joined the National Guard at age 14 and two years later he was inducted into the United States Air Force. He served in both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. In 1966, he was named chief controller of the Saigon International Airport at the height of the Vietnam War.

He attended the University of South Carolina and Columbia International University. In 1983, he was awarded a doctorate in theology by Clarkesville School of Theology. In 1968, he retired from the military to serve in ministry. Over the next 50 years, he pastored 12 Baptist churches in South Carolina and was associate pastor at three others.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Cogburn Royster, three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.