J. Fred Lister, 90, of Columbia, died Sept. 24, 2017, after a long illness.

Born in Piedmont, he was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked with the Baptist Foundation of South Carolina for 27 years and served as president for 16 years. He was a member of Columbia First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 70 years, LaVerne Cothran Lister, a daughter, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.