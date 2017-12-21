Obituary: Jean Belcher

Jean Orr Belcher, 86, of Rock Hill, and wife of the late pastor Posey Belcher Jr., died Nov. 13, 2017.

A native of Inman, she was a graduate of Furman University and a retired school teacher. She served alongside her husband at Barnwell First Baptist Church and Walterboro First Baptist Church. She was also a children’s choir director, Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, pianist, choir member and a tireless advocate for children. In 2006, she was named the South Carolina Mother of the Year.

Survivors include four children and five grandchildren.