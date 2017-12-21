Obituary: Mary Zedick

Mary Pridgen Zedick, of Durham, N.C., wife of the late pastor Frank Zedick, died Nov. 12, 2017.

She was a gifted vocalist, performing in church music ministries and other venues. She served in positions of ministry along with her husband at Baptist churches in North and South Carolina, including Durbin Creek and Bethany in Fountain Inn, and Dillon First Baptist Church.

She served on the General Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. She and her husband also served under the direction of the International Mission Board in Rome, Italy; Budapest, Hungary; and Kiev and L’viv, Ukraine.

Survivors include four children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.