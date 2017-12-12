Obituary: Mildred Lancaster

Mildred Dorothy Wood Lancaster, 95, of Fountain Inn, widow of pastor Leon Lewis Lancaster, died Nov. 4, 2017.

Born in Simpsonville, she was a music director and Sunday school teacher at churches where her husband served as a pastor. She served with her husband at the following South Carolina Baptist churches: Bethabara Church, Cross Hill; Mechanicsville Church, Darlington; Thorn Hill Church, Kershaw; Durbin Church, Fountain Inn; Pine View Church, Kershaw; and Beulah Church, Fountain Inn.

Her husband died in 2008. She was a member of Clear Spring Baptist Church in Simpsonville.

Survivors include three children, six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.