Obituary: Reginal A. Hill

Reginal A. Hill died July 27, 2017, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community in Laurens.

He pastored churches in Virginia and South Carolina prior to his appointment as a missionary by the International Mission Board. As a church planter, he served in Trinidad and Bermuda, followed by a year of volunteer ministry in Barbados, for a total of 26 years with IMB.

After retirement, he served as a pastor for four years in Greenville Baptist Association, followed by several interim pastorates. He also served as a missions coordinator for a church in the Lowcountry for more than 10 years.

He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 62 years, Mary Ellen Kemp Hill, four children, 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.