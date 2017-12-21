Obituary: Sid Buckley

Sidney L. Buckley, 81, of Easley, died Dec. 1, 2017, at his home.

Born in Columbia, Miss., he was a graduate of Pearl River Junior College, William Carey College, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and Florida State University, where he earned a Ph.D. in vocal performance.

He served on the music faculties of Furman University, Central Wesleyan College and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He also served as minister of music at Easley First Baptist Church and other South Carolina churches. He traveled throughout the United States as a featured soloist in a vast array of musical venues. He also served as a full-time music evangelist, singing in churches throughout the Southeast.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Virginia Willoughby Buckley, four children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter.