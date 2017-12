South Carolina students recently received degrees from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C., including:

M.A. in Christian studies

Jonathan Lawrence Merkling of Charleston

M.Div. with Christian ministry

Sarah Bartley of Fountain Inn

Morgan Wallace Byrd of Myrtle Beach

Jeremy Charles Dickerson of Elgin

Grigory Kadoshnikov of Inman

Aaron Douglass Markham of Greenville

D.Min.

James Arland Berg of Taylors

Robert Walton Page of Fort Mill

Jordan Gandy of Surfside Beach