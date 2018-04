Ben Davis, retired president of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, has been named chairman of the South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission. His previous public service, before joining the Connie Maxwell staff in 1993, included 12 years as mayor of Fountain Inn and three years on the city council. Davis also serves as chairman of The Baptist Courier board of trustees. He and his wife, Polly, are members of South Main Street Baptist Church in Greenwood.