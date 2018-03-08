Frank Page to speak at AU ministry foundation banquet

Frank Page, president of the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee, will be the guest speaker April 10 at Anderson University’s Christian Ministry Foundation banquet.

The event is open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the G. Ross Anderson Jr. Student Center. The cost is $15.

The foundation assists undergraduate students who are preparing for full-time Christian ministry or mission work.

To reserve a seat, or for more information, contact Bob Cline, vice president for church relations, at 864-231-2186 or bcline@andersonuniversity.edu.