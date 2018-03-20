James Merritt to speak at AU’s Upstate Pastors Network

James Merritt, senior pastor of CrossPointe Church in suburban Atlanta and a former president of the Southern Baptist Convention, will be the featured speaker for the March 28 meeting of the Upstate Pastors Network at Anderson University.

Merritt’s topic will be “High Definition Leadership.”

Upstate Pastors Network is a bi-annual gathering of pastors and church leaders sponsored by Clamp Divinity School of Anderson University. The program begins with worship at 10 a.m., continues with a luncheon and features an afternoon workshop.

Merritt is a graduate of Stetson University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has served as chairman of the SBC Executive Committee, president of the SBC Pastors Conference, and served two terms as president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Merritt is the featured speaker for “Touching Lives,” a nationwide television ministry, and has written two books: “Friends, Foes and Fools” and “God’s Prescription for a Healthy Christian.”

“James Merritt is recognized as an influential voice among evangelical church leaders, and he will provide valuable leadership insights for those who attend this event,” said Michael Duduit, dean of the Clamp Divinity School and executive editor of Preaching magazine.

Registration for Upstate Pastors Network is $10 per person, which includes lunch, the worship service and workshop, and a package of ministry resources. To learn more, call 864-328-1809 or visit www.upstatepastors.com.