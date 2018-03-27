Obituary: Harry Girtman

Harry Spruiell Girtman, 89, of Columbia, died Feb. 17, 2018.

A native of Alabama, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a draftsman during World War II. He graduated from the University of Alabama and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He served as a minister for more than 40 years, most recently as pastor of Belmont Baptist Church in Columbia. He also served as pastor of Hampton Heights Baptist Church, Greenville, and First Baptist Church of Pendleton.

He was a former president of the General Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, and a former trustee of The Baptist Courier. He was also a charter member of the Theology Done Here Group in Columbia, and served as moderator for the North Greenville Baptist Association. He was a member of St. Andrews Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Pam Girtman, three daughters, eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.