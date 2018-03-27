Obituary: Heyward Knight

Chaplain LTC Heyward Pinckney Knight, 86, of Augusta, Ga., died Jan. 29, 2018.

A native of Charleston, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1950 and graduated from The Citadel, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Long Island University in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the U.S. Army Career Chaplain’s Advanced Course at Fort Hamilton, N.Y.

He was ordained in 1958 at Hampstead Square (now Northbridge) Baptist Church, Charleston. He also received certification in clinical pastoral education after a year of advanced study at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Prior to being called to active duty in the U.S. Army, he served in the Army Reserve while pastoring at Cordesville Baptist Church, Moncks Corner; Memorial Baptist Church, Ravenel; and Buffalo Baptist Church, Blacksburg. He enjoyed a long career as a military chaplain and pastor, mostly in Georgia.

Survivors include three children, six grandsons and one stepgrandson, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Edna Rast Knight, in 2013.